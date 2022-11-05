A Cornell University nutritional biochemist to lecture on the link between diet and disease

When the United States and China first relaxed longstanding tensions during the period known as “détente,” the rare opportunity arose for researchers in the countries to collaborate on shared academic interests.
Titled “Diet and Disease,” Campbell will walk attendants through the history of the research, which can be traced all the way back to the ancient Greeks.
T. Colin Campbell, a nutritional biochemist and professor with Cornell University, was given the opportunity of a lifetime. Collaborating with researchers from China and the U.K., he published influential research as part of the China–Cornell–Oxford Project, according to Cornell University’s T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies.
Now he hopes to share a little of what he has found throughout his academic career during his presentation at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at Laurel Manor Recreation as part of the Enrichment Academy’s speaker series.
