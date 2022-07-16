A classic Christmas cruises in

In terms of the summer heat, the weather outside might be frightful, but the classic cars on display will be so delightful. It’s Christmas in July at the The Villages Classic Car Cruise In, taking place from 4 to 9 p.m. today at Spanish Springs Town Square — where instead of sleigh rides, people will arrive at the square on four wheels. It’s also a time for giving, as the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual toy drive. Its aim for more than a decade has been to provide joy to children and families in the tri-county area during Christmas, as well as throughout the year when families are displaced from their homes and children don’t have toys. “July is a great opportunity to support our community and donate for the children of the tri-county area who are in need,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager for The Villages Entertainment.
People are asked to bring new, unwrapped toys or bikes for children of all ages. Though certain electronics like video game consoles that come with monthly subscriptions are being discouraged, monetary donations are welcome.
People can enter into a chance drawing, where half the proceeds will go to the Sheriff’s Office’s benevolent fund, which will be used during the Kids, Cops and Christmas event, where students shop for Christmas gifts with officers.
“It’s a wonderful thing The Villages does for us,” said Lt. Robert Siemer, district supervisor for The Villages for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s a crucial time to get the toys. And we may have a need for them throughout the year.”
Siemer said the donations mean a lot to the families who receive them.
“It really fills your heart to do that,” he said. “These kids are really in need. If it wasn’t for the people donating, the kids wouldn’t get anything for Christmas.”
The cruise in typically brings in around 100 toys, or four or five big bags’ worth, Siemer said.
After dropping off the toys at the tent across from the registration tent, those in attendance can say hi to Santa Claus, who will drop in for a little vacation. He’ll be available for a meet-and-greet from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Stonecrest Auto Enthusiasts will make its debut at the event as the featured club. Its members will arrive to park at 2:45 p.m.
Villages residents can register their cars and enter the square to park at 3 p.m. Once 150 registrants have been allowed in, or it reaches 4 p.m., the general public can register their cars until the area is full.
Those attending the cruise in can pick out their favorite cars for the people’s choice awards. They can vote for their two favorite cars at the registration tent, and the top four owners will get an award. The Villages Entertainment will tally the votes after 7:15 p.m., then announce the winners at 8 p.m.
In addition to the many cars parked throughout the square, Scooter the DJ will keep the hits spinning from 4 to 9 p.m. The Prime Time Twirlers, a resident lifestyle performing group, will show off its skills at 5:45 p.m.
With many of its members headed north for the summer, six twirlers will perform throughout the event, with members on either side of the gazebo. Its program will include twirling to “Little St. Nick,” a Christmas medley, “Sleigh Ride,” and a big finale.
“The super six are left,” said captain Elin Jones, of the Village of Mallory Square. “We’ll put on a good show. It’s great to see the audience’s response when we perform because they get into it. They clap their hands and tap their feet.”
Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
