50th mission ends with a hearty homecoming

The American Legion Post 347 was swathed in a crowd of red, white and blue on Wednesday night as buses holding veterans who went onVillages Honor Flight's 50th mission drove down the street.
"They're here!" someone shouted, hugging the person next to them. Some cheered while others cried as the 66 veterans rode under a water salute, then disembarked for a ceremony welcoming them home from their trip touring various war memorials in Washington, D.C.
The Honor Flight Network is a national network comprised of independent hubs that transport American veterans to Washington D.C. to visit memories dedicated to those who have served and sacrificed for the country, according to its official website. The Villages Honor Flight, one of these hubs, celebrated its 50th mission which included 37 Korean War veterans, 21 from the Vietnam War and eight from World War II.
Liza Walters, vice president of operations for the Villages Honor Flight and flight director of the mission, said during the ceremony that Villages Honor Flight has taken over 1,300 veterans to Washington, D.C., and another 260 on the flightless missions.
Bobbie Pomeroy-Hoover, of the Village of Calumet Grove, had been waiting for her husband, a Navy veteran, at Post 347 hours before he left the airport. She wore a patriotic shirt under a jean jacket and said her husband had been excited to see the monuments.
"It's important to have events like these because (veterans) are why we have freedom today," Pomeroy-Hoover said. "These men dedicated their lives to the country."
Catherine Lala had flown from Albany, New York to greet her dad, Angelo Peter Lala, of the Village of Charlotte and an Army reserves veteran. She said the 89-year-old called her throughout the day to express his excitement and gratitude for the mission.
"It is so great to give these people something like this in their later years," Lala said. "It makes people feel good knowing there is a community who cares."
The veterans were treated to entertainment by Ralph DiNome and Billie Thatcher and gifts including letters, quilts, an Honor Flight hat and stick American flag.
Chuck Hammel, of the Village of Glenbrook and a World War II veteran, said he was overwhelmed by all of the beautiful places he had visited that day and knew when he got home it would all come rushing back to him.
"The only thing I've got to say is (that it) was great," Hammel said. "I don't know how to express the whole thing."
Chuck Harvey, who lives in Pennbrooke Fairways, had served in the National Guard, Marine Corps and Air Force. He said his favorite part of the day was when his two daughters surprised him at the World War II memorial.
"Everyone involved had great personalities," Harvey said. "They were so patriotic. It was unbelievable."
The Villages Nomads provided a motorcycle escort and The Villages Honor Guard poignantly welcomed the veterans home.
Ron Kaissling, who lives at Freedom Pointe and volunteers with Honor Flight, has been on 11 flights as a guardian. He said his first veteran served in World War II and missed the celebrations and parades when he returned. Kaissling dried his eyes remembering how the veteran reacted to the crowd years ago.
"He looked down and said, 'There must be thousands here. This is the first welcome home I've ever had,'" Kaissling recalled.
For many veterans who did not receive a formal welcome, the celebration at Post 347 is the first time their service has been recognized. Many of the volunteers and members in the crowd said it makes staying up for the midnight celebration worth it.
"My favorite part is seeing the veterans get off the bus," said Peter Tetrault, of the Village of Winifred and vice president of administration for Honor Flight. "That's our thank you."
Staff Writer Rachel Stamford can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5254, or rachel.stamford@thevillagesmedia.com.
