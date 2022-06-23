50 years later, Title IX’s impact resonates

It’s not just a celebration. While more than worthy of praise, the 50th anniversary of Title IX should be the inspiration for continuing to push for an equal playing field for women in sports, according to those who dedicated their lives to fighting for it. Signed into law by President Richard Nixon on June 23, 1972, Title IX prohibits discrimination in education based on sex or gender, protecting equalized rights in multiple areas such as athletics, admissions, employment and any other educational program or activity that receives federal financial assistance. And as the sporting world marks Title IX taking effect a half-century ago today, athletes both locally and worldwide reflect on the law’s impact and how it paved the way for women in generations past, present and future.
“Title IX was enacted to ensure all girls and women would have equal access and every opportunity to thrive,” said Danette Leighton, CEO of the Women’s Sports Foundation, the nation’s leading 501(c)(3) educational nonprofit focused on female involvement in sports. “And yet, as transformational as Title IX has been, five decades later there is still a great deal of work to be done to achieve true equity in sports, in education and in the workplace.”
The Law
Mostly regarded for its impact on gender equity in sports and sexual harassment prevention on campuses across the nation, Title IX of the Education Amendments Act was originally brought to light by Rep. Patsy Mink, a Democrat from Hawaii who was the first woman of color elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
The 37-word law, later written by then-Sen. Birch Bayh, of Indiana, who died in 2019, reads: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
Applying to tens of millions of students ranging from the K-12 system through colleges, universities and vocational schools, the federal civil rights law profoundly unlocked access to educational and athletic opportunities for women, while also paving avenues into historically male-dominated professions.
“The passage of Title IX, over time, has helped to dispel the myth that women and girls aren’t interested in sport,” said Christine Wegner, an instructional assistant professor of sports management at the University of Florida. “Prior to its passage, this was one of the many excuses used to justify not supporting girls and women in sport spaces. The exponential growth of participation on all levels has really helped to debunk the idea there is a lack of interest.”
The Opportunities
Serving as a catalyst for the growth of girls and women in sports, participation figures for females in both high school and collegiate athletics have skyrocketed since Title IX’s passing 50 years ago.
The National Federation of State High School Associations reported just 294,015 females participated in high school athletics in 1972, accounting for 7.4% of athletes nationwide. That figure has since jumped to 3,402,733 female athletes for the 2018-19 school year — the most recent report produced by the NFHS, due to the COVID-19 pandemic — with girls now comprising 43% of high school athletes nationwide.
Dramatic increases have also been noted at the collegiate level, where just 29,977 women competed in intercollegiate sports in 1972, accounting for 15% of college athletes across the country. That figure rose to 44% during the 2020-21 academic year, according to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), which reported a total of 215,486 female athletes competing on NCAA-sponsored teams a year ago.
“No one was more surprised than Birch at the revolution that (Title IX) produced for women in sports,” said Kitty Bayh, widow of Sen. Bayh, the author of Title IX. “His intent when he wrote Title IX was to give women equality in education, because he knew women’s struggles in economics and education stemmed from the discrimination they faced. But the law, in its brilliant simplicity, didn’t specify anything other than there could be no discrimination based on sex, so that encompassed both education and sports.
“(Today) is a great day to celebrate how far we’ve come, and to commit to finishing the work.”
The Warriors
From Rep. Mink to the late Sen. Bayh and many others in between, Title IX ultimately was ushered in via the courtroom, but it was largely fought by girls and women on playing fields and gymnasiums nationwide.
A handful of those who pioneered for equality in athletics reside locally in The Villages, as the trio of Marla Boyer, Avis Vaught and Julie Bradley each fought for women’s opportunities in sport throughout their athletic careers.
Boyer was a four-sport athlete at Southern Illinois University, where she played softball, tennis, field hockey and participated on the track and field team, all beneath the umbrella of the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) prior to the NCAA’s Title IX oversight of female athletics.
“We worked so hard to get an opportunity to play, so it was something I was very passionate about,” said Boyer, of the Village of Charlotte. “I was always told growing up that I couldn’t play something because I was a girl. Even though I’d be the best player on the team, it wouldn’t matter … that’s why passing (Title IX) gave such a wonderful feeling.”
Those sentiments are shared by Vaught, of the Village of Belvedere, who recently brought home five gold medals and a silver from the National Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale. Long before she was dominating the senior athletic circuit in record-breaking fashion, Vaught was trailblazing for women in athletics at Florida State University.
“All I ever dreamed as a kid was to earn a letter at FSU, and I did,” Vaught said. “That’s one of my greatest accomplishments in life, being a true representative of athletics at FSU for women.”
As momentum first started to generate for women in sports ahead of Title IX’s passing, Vaught was a member of Florida State’s first-ever women’s track and field team, as well as the first women’s golf team at the university. She then went on to coach at various levels, with the law’s enactment having a major impact on Vaught’s career almost immediately.
“I walked into the office that very morning, filed a grievance, and walked out with my equal pay,” Vaught said. “You better believe it. I wanted equal gym time, weight room time, and if the boys had an 18-game schedule, I wanted one, too. And it all happened because we made it happen.”
Bradley took every advantage of Title IX’s introduction, too, eventually playing seven sports collegiately after her small-town Vermont high school offered just three sports for girls to compete in.
“I think I chose Southern Connecticut State College simply because they offered women all these sports, while many others did not,” said Bradley, of the Village of Hemingway. “We’ve come a long way and a lot has changed for women in sports, and I’m just so grateful to have been a part of that transition because we were definitely pioneers.”
The Future
While the statistics paint a positive picture of Title IX’s impact over the past 50 years, those heavily involved in its passing and impact choose to look ahead to what the next half-century could — and should — potentially bring.
“It’d be nice for it all to be equal now,” Boyer said. “Everything as far as facilities, equipment and travel — just everything be equal.”
A social media post brought forth by University of Oregon women’s basketball player, Sedona Prince, highlighted glaring inequities still afforded to female athletes participating in the dueling NCAA March Madness basketball tournaments back in 2020. That March, Prince posted a series of videos to the social media platform, TikTok, which showcased the difference in quality and quantity of training facilities, dining options and other elements of the women’s tournament compared to the men’s event.
“We’ve just got used to playing with less,” Prince said. “We’ve got used to less food, less options, worse travel and worse hotels. It’s sad because we’ve got used to being screwed over.”
The number of sport-related opportunities afforded to women, compared to men, haven’t equaled out after 50 years yet, either.
According to the NCAA Sports Sponsorship and Participation Report in 2021, women make up 59.5% of college enrollment at NCAA-sponsored universities but are offered just 43.9% of sporting opportunities.
“Title IX was to help the women, the little girls, to have equal opportunity,” Vaught said. “It doesn’t have to be in sports, either. It could be the band, chorus, theater or even the Latin Club — whatever you want it to be. It doesn’t make any difference what you’re involved in, what matters is we have the same opportunity to grow.”
That opportunity for growth is what keeps the localized trio of Boyer, Vaught, Bradley, as well as industry experts such as Leighton, steadfast in their unwavering efforts to push forward for equalized opportunities for women in sports everywhere.
“Progress over the last 50 years is impressive and yet it is not enough,” Leighton said. “The playing field is not yet level — it’s not even close.”
