2023 Wheels New Car Showcase is today

Car enthusiasts and potential buyers are in for a treat today. The 2023 Wheels New Car Auto Showcase is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Sumter Landing. The event, which is hosted by The Villages Daily Sun, showcases new cars from local dealers, and this is the 19th time the event has been held. It is free and open to the public and will feature Scooter the DJ as well as food trucks and prizes. “This is to give Villagers a chance to see the new car features, see them and touch them and feel them and to help support our local auto dealerships,” said Cory Bollinger, director of sales and marketing for The Villages Media Group. More than 15 dealers, including Plaza Lincoln, Plaza Cadillac, Toyota, Honda, Ford and more will be in attendance showcasing more than 100 cars. Plaza Lincoln and Plaza Cadillac in Leesburg have showcased cars at the event since it started.
“The Villages is a really important area for us,” said Tony Pagano, general sales manger of Plaza Lincoln and Plaza Cadillac. “We have a lot of relationships there, a lot of longtime customers. … We love getting out there and getting to see them.”
Plaza Cadillac cars that will be showcased are the 2023 Cadillac XT4, 2023 Cadillac XT5 and 2023 Cadillac XT6, as well as the 2023 Cadillac CT4 and 2023 Cadillac CT5.
Plaza Lincoln cars that will be showcased at the event are the 2023 Lincoln Corsair and 2023 Lincoln Nautilus.
Pagano thinks the event is great for local dealerships. People who don’t want to go through the hassle of traveling to a dealership have the chance to check out new models at the showcase, he said.
“We really like the extra exposure and the fact that it makes it easier for us to get in touch with folks in The Villages,” Pagano said.
The showcase has been positively received by attendees over the years.
“I think people are excited to see all the cars in one place,” Bollinger said.
Today’s showcase is the first time the event is back on the square since the COVID-19 pandemic began. For the past couple of years, the event was held at The Villages Polo Club.
“We’re just glad that all the COVID stuff is behind us, and we’re hoping to have a really big turnout,” Pagano said. “It will be nice to be back on the square.”
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
