2022 was a banner year for new businesses

Gloria and John Streeter have lived in The Villages for 27 years, and they continue to be impressed with the businesses and amenities being brought to the community each year. “We think it’s wonderful,” John said. “This is the best place to retire on the face of the earth.” 2022 was a big year for business growth in The Villages. While the southern portion of The Villages continued to grow rapidly with new and exciting options for residents, the northern portion of the community welcomed its share of new businesses as well. From new restaurants and clothing stores to wellness businesses and more, it’s clear The Villages is an attractive place for to open and run a business. “Businesses continue to thrive in The Villages, and the loyalty of our residents to shopping local is the key to that success,” said Gary Lester, The Villages vice president for community relations. “Whether it’s patronizing your favorite restaurant, shopping at a convenient retailer or being just a golf car ride from your regular service providers, Villagers are a great community to serve and businesses definitely want to be here.”
According to the most recent data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, Sumter County, which includes the largest portion of The Villages, had about 2,390 private establishments in the second quarter of 2022 compared with about 2,253 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
And even more shops and restaurants are set to open in the community in 2023, including Hobby Lobby, Orangetheory Fitness, Oh My Sweet Cakes and Fleet Feet.
The Pharm Stand is one of the many businesses that opened in The Villages in 2022.
It is a wellness center that sells CBD products such as patches, tinctures, gummies and more. It opened in Brownwood in August.
Owners Jason Provost and Debbie Doniger were connecting with the community at the local farmers market to see if anyone was interested in using hemp products before opening a formal location. They saw a good market for their business in The Villages.
“For me, it was the most unique thing I could find with respect to the largest concentration of individuals that make up the target market I’m aiming at improving the lives of,” Provost said.
Since making a home in The Villages, The Pharm Stand has about 2,500 “patients,” Provost said.
He and Doniger like having their business in the community because of the residents they can connect with and the way the community operates.
“It feels as though it’s a very supportive environment for its businesses,” Provost said.
The Market at Sawgrass Grove and McGrady’s Pub also began welcoming customers in 2022.
The Market and McGrady’s are part of a new area down south that includes Ezell Recreation, Clifton Cove Putting Course and Southern Oaks Golf Club at Sawgrass Grove, an area that is designed to bring together dining, entertainment, recreation and golf in one location.
The Market at Sawgrass Grove houses a variety of eateries and shops, including Darlin’s Sweet Shoppe, Willy’s Original, Frenchy’s Wood Fired, Golden Hills Coffee Roasters, The Villages Grown, Southern Oaks Golf Shop, Sawgrass Bar, Little Fin Seafood Shack and The Butcher & Market.
Outside The Market is an entertainment area featuring the Box Car Stage and an outdoor bar.
McGrady’s Pub opened in June and has been a big hit ever since.
When it first opened, there were lines of people waiting outside to snag a seat when the restaurant opened. And the area has only gotten busier since the other amenities opened.
“I think people really love the atmosphere,” said Troy Anderson, general manager of McGrady’s Pub. “I think they love the service, and I think they love the product.”
The fish and chips has been particularly popular, he said. In fact, the restaurant has sold more than 10,000 orders of the dish since it opened.
Gloria loves the fish and chips and said she gets it often when dining at McGrady’s.
“They’ve got the best fish in town,” she said.
She and John visit McGrady’s Pub and The Market often and tell other people they should go, too.
“We love it,” said Gloria, of the Village Santo Domingo. “We think The Villages has done something new ... and I think they’ve done a good job.”
The northern portion of The Villages also has seen a lot of business growth in the last year, including in Spanish Springs, where the variety of new options has brought an influx of customers.
Just in the last few months, Coastal Del Mar, a seafood restaurant owned by Fresh Made Kitchen Restaurant Group; Shades on the Square Eyewear, a sunglasses shop; and TINA Stephens, a women’s clothing store, opened in The Villages’ first town square.
TINA Stephens opened in December and offers “comfortable, yet classy” clothing made of 100% cotton, silk or linen that is one-size-fits-most. The shop sells a variety of items, from T-shirts and shawls to pants, dresses and more.
Owner Tina Stephens has other locations in the country but decided to open in The Villages because she thought the business would be a good fit.
“Spanish Springs is similar to many of our locations where we cater to year-round residents, part-time residents and their visitors,” Stephens said in a previous interview. “We become a favorite stop when friends are in town and you want to take them shopping. ... Our clothing is also perfect for the Florida lifestyle.”
She said many residents have enjoyed shopping in the store since it opened.
“We have had a fabulous reception from those who have already visited with comments like ‘This is just what Spanish Springs needed’ and ‘I can’t believe clothing can look this good and still be comfortable,’” Stephens said.
Coastal Del Mar opened its doors in November and has done incredibly well in a short amount of time.
“I think we really found something that the Spanish Springs area needed, and it sounds like a lot of the Villagers are just so happy to have a nice, upscale seafood restaurant that they can get to easily,” said Philip Benjamin, marketing director for FMK.
Benjamin recommends that people looking to dine at Coastal Del Mar make reservations because the restaurant has been slammed every day, he said.
FMK also opened Harvest Restaurant & Bar in Brownwood in early 2022, and that restaurant has done well since opening.
“We’ve gotten a lot of great feedback from guests enjoying the cuisine and upscale environment,” Benjamin said.
FMK, which Fred Karimipour is the CEO and president of, has nine restaurants in The Villages and staff enjoy getting to serve the community at each restaurant.
“It’s a fun place to be, and we’re just so excited for the growth and opportunity as The Villages expands,” Benjamin said.
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.