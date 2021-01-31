2020 pushes technology to reach for more

More than ever, the world is bound together by wires and Wi-Fi. When 2020 forced the world to explore new solutions to unprecedented problems, people didn’t just turn to their devices — they gave certain technologies an injection of rocket fuel. As people ordered more products online, UPS became incredibly busy, not just on the ground but in the air. UPS Flight Forward began making drone deliveries to Villagers in May. When Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, shut down in March, assistant professor Andrea Stevenson Won had to figure out how to teach Communication in Virtual Worlds. Won had a limited number of virtual reality headsets, which she sent home with some of her students.
Those students entered virtual worlds to do their class work and even received a guest lecture through virtual lenses.
“Being forced out of physical classrooms has pushed people to think of what else we could do with technology,” Won said.
But the momentum behind these developments aren’t solely due to the pandemic. The push is coming from people worldwide who want more convenience, cars that help them drive safer, better medical service.
UPS Flight Forward announced it was working with WakeMed’s flagship hospital and campus in Raleigh, North Carolina, to deliver medical samples back in 2019.
The quest for autonomous vehicles has lasted for years, and borne fruit in the growing use of artificial intelligence in cars.
And even before 2020, smartphone and tablet users demanded faster connectivity — speeds promised by 5G technology.
David Kotz, professor at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, is sure smart home technology will expand dramatically in the years ahead in capability and functionality. Smart speakers and assistants will become more capable because of advances in AI and computing. Image processing in real time and sensing technology will advance.
There’s a tremendous amount of promise in all these innovations, not just for the year ahead, but for the rest of the decade and beyond.
Smart Homes
Some people say their home has character, a personality and voice all its own. Yang Shen, a facilitator with the Hands-On Tech club, knows his does.
He programmed it that way.
Shen has been tinkering with smart home technology since before 2000. His home in the Village of Collier is packed with automation — from a system that monitors leaks and shuts off the water if one is detected, to shades that rise and lower based on the sun’s position.
“Home tech has come a long way,” Shen said. “In the past four years I’ve been here, I’ve been able to do more than I have in the previous 15.”
For seniors looking to age in place, and homeowners with disabilities, smart homes seem like the answer.
Older adults surveyed in the American Association of Retired Person’s 2020 Tech and the 50+ Survey showed smart home tech adoption rates have more than doubled in the last two years, going from 7% in 2017 to 17% in 2019.
One advantage for seniors is that smart homes help them stay connected with their family, Kotz said. They also enable remote monitoring for the purpose of health and safety, and then there’s the convenience factor.
It’s about the convenience for Shen. He never has to worry about leaving his garage door open, since if it’s been open too long, his house will close it.
But while Sumi Helal, professor at the University of Florida and chair in digital health at Lancaster University in England, sees automation as a good step, he says it’s a small ambition, and not indicative of everything a smart home could do.
“We feel like smart homes are already here, but we don’t know where we’re going from here,” Helal said.
The next step is what Helal refers to as digital plumbing. That’s where builders could, from the start, go deep inside a home to put in elements that will make the home smart, but not in specific ways, and allow it to change with homeowners’ needs.
It doesn’t have to solely be about the technology, but the idea is builders could come together with technology providers to create a home with a smart home computer and a network.
Some elements will be technological, for example, programmable breaker boxes and lights. Other elements are architectural, such as places to house devices and technology to ensure devices remain quiet and invisible, and have ubiquitous DC power everywhere.
If it becomes something possible from a business standpoint, it will go mainstream, Helal said. From there, the next wave is tying it to the health system.
However, while the AARP survey showed enthusiasm for smart home tech, it also showed concerns that interactions with smart home assistants or home security devices won’t stay private.
Kotz is the lead principal investigator for a national research project to increase the security and privacy of smart home products. The five-year, $10 million program is funded by the National Science Foundation, according to a Dartmouth news release.
Some seniors find the benefit of greater health security outweighs the downsides to a degree, Kotz said, but hackers have tapped into cameras in the past.
And that raises an interesting question: How do you preserve the privacy of those outside the home, the handymen and visitors who enter, the passers-by seen by doorbell cameras?
Kotz doesn’t know the answer to that.
Not yet.
Drone Deliveries
When Amazon announced in 2013 its intentions to one day deliver packages via drones, there were some raised eyebrows. Now Amazon’s Prime Air is far from alone. Some Villages residents are receiving CVS deliveries with the help of UPS Flight Forward.
The burgeoning populations of major cities is placing economic and environmental stress on transportation networks for people and goods, according to an article published in the September 2020 Journal of Air Transport Management. As a result, drone delivery has drawn interest from retailers, shipping companies and even fast-food restaurants.
The Federal Aviation Administration anticipated high growth of the small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) commercial sector for the next few years in its Aerospace Forecast for Fiscal Years 2020-2040. An sUAS is an unmanned aircraft platform and its associated elements needed to operate. By the end of 2019, there were more than 385,000 registered commercial sUASes.
UPS Flight Forward was the first company to receive the FAA’s Part 135 Standard certification — the highest level for a drone airline, according to the company’s website.
In 2019, UPS Flight Forward met with CVS Health to discuss potential drone delivery opportunities. When the pandemic hit, the FAA reached out to UPS Flight Forward to see if it had any uses to support social distancing.
UPS Flight Forward then reached back out to CVS, and set its sights on The Villages. The thriving senior community had a demographic at high risk from the pandemic, and the company decided it was a good area for it to look at helping seniors receive critical medications from the safety of their home.
The first person to receive a prescription by drone was then-Village of Winifred resident John Breen in May. They hadn’t planned on making a delivery in his area, but Myron Wright, president of UPS Flight Forward, said they couldn’t say no after Breen offered his home as the first delivery site.
Breen ordered a prescription to make the delivery as real as possible. It was dropped into a staging area, and delivered to his home by golf cart.
“I had a ball,” said Breen, who now lives in the Village of Amelia.
While Breen feels he doesn’t need it now, if he gets sick or can’t get to CVS, he’s definitely interested in using the service again.
“I think the fact that they selected this area is very nice, and it speaks well nationwide of the popularity of The Villages,” Breen said.
All in all, UPS Flight Forward assisted 1,264 Villages customers in 2020. When the company surveyed Villagers who used the service, it received positive feedback, such as how it allowed for quick delivery and supported social distancing, according to Kevin Wasik, head of business development.
Right now, drone delivery is only available to about 13,000 Villages homes located within 3 miles of the CVS on County Road 466. Packages are delivered to an intermediate drop site and then, like Breen’s delivery, taken the rest of the way by golf cart.
Plans are in the works to expand. On Jan. 18, a six-person UPS Flight Forward team came to The Villages for a few days to scope out additional areas. They want to add at least two more delivery routes this year to serve more residents.
Then, in about a month or so, the plan is to bring in the UPS Flight Forward Autonomous Aircraft System, an electric vehicle that can launch drones. The system will help increase the delivery footprint and allow packages to be delivered directly to homes using a tethered delivery system.
Ultimately, Wright said the goal is to serve all of The Villages somehow.
Virtual and Augmented Reality
It might be surprising just how widespread virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are. Longtime Floridians may remember Disney World’s now-closed VR theme park, DisneyQuest, while people worldwide play the wildly popular AR phone game Pokémon GO.
But both types of technology have uses far beyond entertainment. They touch industries from retail to medicine, with Walmart employees and medical students alike having tapped into VR to train in communication.
For 2020 alone, the AR and VR market recorded more than $2 billion in investment by November, according to a news release from ABI Research, a technology research company. VR creates a fully digital environment a user can access as opposed to AR, which adds digital elements to what a user sees. Both often use headsets, although other mediums can be used.
It’s expensive and headsets can be uncomfortable, especially when worn over long periods of time. Won jokes with her students that “one size fits nobody.” However, the cost drop over the years means people interested in working in the field can afford to do so.
If it cost $40,000, like it used to, no one would suggest using it for physical therapy, Won said. Now that headsets are cheaper, it’s more plausible to propose a wider range of applications.
“Before the launch of consumer virtual reality, it was just very expensive and difficult for people to do research on how VR could be used for health,” Won said.
When the pandemic and its restrictions arrived, medical students were hard-pressed to get practical experience. Liberty University in Virginia turned to a virtual program created by Shadow Health, according to a UF news release. Shadow Health’s Digital Clinical Experiences allowed nursing students to continue to have patient encounters without venturing into hospitals.
Although he has now left the company, Benjamin Lok, UF professor of computer science, co-founded Shadow Health.
For Lok, everything is some combination of AR and VR. He’s helped design platforms to help people practice high-stakes communication — no easy task.
Doctors talking to patients have a lot riding on their conversations, and vice versa. Using a virtual environment allows students a place to practice, and safely fail.
Lok also developed a virtual program for people experiencing mental health issues. The program has two versions: one to train nurses and health care providers, and one for patients.
Students appreciate the chance to practice, while patients can collect their thoughts with a virtual counselor before meeting with a human being.
“You can have these conversations with a virtual character that isn’t judging you, and you can ask these questions in a safe place,” Lok said, “and then you can talk to a counselor and you can have all your notes in front of you.”
Lok feels people need to see themselves in the development and creation of virtual experiences. It’s just storytelling in a different format.
“I want people to really think about what are important experiences or stories they want people to have or experience, whether it’s for training, education or whatever, and that’s what virtual reality is all about, not putting something on your head only,” Lok said.
He also thinks it’s going to become very commonplace in the medical and educational fields.
See, before COVID-19, medical students were having a hard time getting enough hours. Even after COVID-19, it’s unlikely those opportunities will return quickly.
Artificial Intelligence-Assisted Cars
Angelia and David Link, of the Village of LaBelle, have been proud Tesla owners for the past eight years. They got into the business early, investing in the Model S before the vehicle was even being produced.
“That journey of reading the forums and reading about the CEO was part of the fun,” David said. “And then getting the car finally and seeing how incredible it was, we knew it was something big, and the rest is history.”
Angelia is now the president of the Tesla Club. Together, the Links own three of the high-tech vehicles: the Model S, the Model 3 and the most recent, the Model Y.
“If it (Model S) had had all of the Autopilot stuff, I would have never gotten a second Tesla for myself,” Angelia said.
Angelia owns the 2013 Model S, which doesn’t have all of the more modern Autopilot features, and the Model Y. The Model Y car gives Angelia feedback as she drives, letting her know if she’s leaving a lane or getting too close to the car in front of her. If she were to stop paying attention, the car beeps to alert her.
The tech-savvy car is just a high-level example of what’s possible in today’s automotive industry. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration currently places the U.S. in a fourth era of driving safety: Partially Automated Safety Features. Safety technologies use hardware, including radar and sensors, and software to warn drivers of safety risks. As time goes on, continuing advances aim to deliver greater safety benefits.
But while the NHTSA refers to the fifth era of vehicle safety as Fully Automated Safety Features, AI-assistance is also important in its own right.
And the technology isn’t exclusive to futuristic companies like Tesla. Most cars coming out these days have advanced safety systems, including advanced cruise control and self-parking, said Rahul Razdan, senior director for special projects at Florida Polytechnic University.
There’s a host of applications for such things, both actual and potential.
There’s things like MDgo Tag, a tag that drivers can stick to the windshield. The tag’s internal GPS, SIM card and crash sensors run in the background until a crash occurs, according to the company’s website.
When that happens, the tag transmits crash data to the MDgo Cloud. Insurance companies can use that information to see the damage the crash caused.
The data and advanced AI also estimates the force applied to a car’s passengers for an injury report. That report has the potential to help not just insurers, but first responders and doctors.
AI also allows for future expansion, creating potential for things like a smart parking lot, where the cars can be moved automatically due to their self-parking capability. A motorist could drive up to the grocery store, tell their car to park and go shopping.
“All those kinds of things start becoming possible with the technologies that we have,” Razdan said.
And really, that idea isn’t at all far-fetched. The Links have a summons feature, provided they’re close enough to their car.
“If it’s a rainy day I could come to the front of the building, summon the car and it could come to me,” Angelia said. “Stuff like that I find very exciting.”
5G Service
Now imagine all of that, virtual and augmented reality, drone deliveries, AI-assisted cars and smart homes, but better. Faster.
The subject of everything from grandiose visions of large-scale smart cities to ludicrous conspiracy theories, 5G is starting to realize its potential. While its predecessor, 4G, allowed smart phones to achieve their computer-like status, 5G is promising an upgrade for multiple types of technology.
When we say 5G, we talk about two things: the massive bandwidth and the less than 1 milisecond it takes to get to a cell tower, Helal said.
“There are certain things that we couldn’t imagine doing without 5G,” he said.
What if robotics for surgery could be more in-sync with the surgeon? How about seamless virtual reality?
As for drones, UPS Flight Forward already has declared its interest. UPS Flight Forward and Skyward, a Verizon company, started testing Verizon 4G LTE in delivery drones in 2020, according to a news release. The idea was to show cellular reliability and performance at altitude.
The companies recently took another step, announcing efforts to deliver products using drones connected to 4G LTE, as well as 5G testing and integration for delivery.
And they want to deliver retail products by connected drones at The Villages.
“We will need the ability to manage and support multiple drones, flying simultaneously, dispatched from a centralized location, operating in a secure and safe environment,” Carol Tomé, CEO of UPS, said in a statement. “To do this at scale, alongside Verizon and Skyward, we’ll need the power of 5G.”
But 5G is still relatively new on the market, and Won feels like its effect remains to be seen.
There’s a ton of hype around 5G, so it’s sometimes hard to know what is real and imminent, Kotz said. One of the advantages may be that, eventually, homeowners may not need to set up and maintain an in-home network. Devices may be able to get on the internet just like smartphones do.
Wi-Fi will still be cheaper and faster in the short term, but 5G may be the way things go in the long run.
Razdan feels it will be used a lot on the virtual side of things, helping common services such as Zoom go faster.
As for plans for infrastructure use, Razdan thinks that might be a bit premature. Despite the fact that we make cellular technology useful everywhere, Razdan points to how calls still occasionally drop.
If you’re going to start integrating this technology with safety critical systems like, say, cars, you need a level of reliability. Razdan isn’t sure that’s something we possess.
Not yet anyway.
