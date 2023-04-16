10 years later, Boston survivors still inspire

Rebekah Gregory is tough as nails.
No, tougher than nails.
Tougher than the nails — and ball bearings, BBs, plastics, wood and pellets — that exploded from two pressure-cooker bombs into her and hundreds of others near the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon.
Tougher than the nails she absorbed as a human shield for her 5-year-old son, Noah, in a gesture that shredded her body and tore her left leg away.
Even tougher than the shrapnel that moves inside her still, a danger that led doctors to tell her she’d never have another child.
Today, she’s a mom of two.
“I made a big announcement when I got my first prosthetic — I’m going to run in the next Boston Marathon,” Gregory, 35, recalled of the day she was finally fitted with that device — 18 months after the terrorist attack that killed three people and wounded 264 more.
“I’m going to do everything on a fake leg that I didn’t do on two real ones.”
Then, she did.
In 2015, Gregory, who today lives in Bradenton, ran Boston’s last 3.5 miles, even though she immediately twisted her knee right above her prosthetic running blade.
With the help of trainer Artis Thompson III, a fellow amputee from a motorcycle accident, she somehow powered through the pain.
At the finish, she collapsed to her knees with a message for the cheering crowd: “I took my life back today.”
Gregory’s astonishing feat is one of many by the 17 people who lost limbs in the attack and have inspired athletes ever since.
Three have conquered the world’s oldest annual marathon in hand cycles; another four have finished on foot, including Adrianne Haslet, who is back in the field for tomorrow’s 127th running.
Their stories fueled an urgent new level of crosstalk between military and civilian surgeons.
A decade later, the resulting medical advances in artificial limbs are redefining what’s possible for athletes with limb loss — from swimming to rock climbing to cycling and running.
And Florida is leading the way.
The research ignited by the Boston victims 10 years ago is bringing more of the human element into bionics, said Sean O’Donell, a prosthetist at OrthoCare Orthotics & Prosthetics in Lady Lake.
“Almost a fusing of man and machine,” he said. “Pieces that work with remaining nerves or use external technologies to mimic the natural function of the missing limb.”
Today’s prosthetic legs include computerized knee joints, or “C-legs,” that constantly measure data and help a wearer to simulate more natural movement. That means patients can more easily descend stairs and ramps, navigate uneven terrain and walk backward.
Other prosthetics use tiny magnetic beads to improve control.
The advent of 3D printing has made them lighter, more durable and more affordable — a big win for patients since the life of a prosthetic can be only months long, and insurance doesn’t always cover them as “medically necessary.”
In the near future, researchers say the devices may be controllable by brain implants, and nerve detectors may create a sense of touch.
Florida’s major universities are heavily involved in the effort:
- The University of Miami’s Functional Outcomes Research Evaluation (FORE) Center focuses on amputee rehabilitation and prosthetics research.
- The University of Florida’s GRiP (Generational Relief in Prosthetics) program builds bionic arms and adaptive game controllers for children.
- UCF’s Biionix Cluster and contributing partner “Limbitless” uses 3D printing to create affordable and personalized prosthetic arms for children.
But it’s Orlando’s Prosthetics & Orthotics Associates that draws national acclaim as America’s largest prosthetic-only clinic since 2012.
Gregory herself relocated to Florida in 2018 after five frustrating years of treatment in Texas, on the recommendation of fellow Boston amputee Celeste Corcoran.
“As soon as you walk in, you instantly see why it is such a sought-after place,” Gregory said of the facility, which boasts 10 patents and offers treatments such as cryotherapy and infrared sauna.
“Their technology is great, but the staff is even better. Coming here was a life-changer — they literally gave me a leg to stand on.”
Ukrainian and Israeli soldiers have been fitted for battlefield-ready prosthetics here, as has U.S. Army veteran Luis Puertas, a Paralympic athlete who lost both legs in Afghanistan.
Gregory felt in good company with war-zone patients.
“My entire life has been a series of traumas,” she said, recounting years of childhood abuse and a robbery at gunpoint she survived six months before the bombing. “But I don’t know anything other than to just keep moving forward.”
“Moving forward” after the attack meant a week in a medically induced coma, 56 days and 17 surgeries in two hospitals before she could be fitted with a prosthetic.
It meant routinely being wheeled past the room occupied by one of her assailants, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, before he was sentenced to death.
And it meant clawing her way through the psychological weight of her attempted murder.
“I remember my bones lying next to me on the sidewalk,” she recalled. “I was in a pool of my own blood. My eardrums were blown, but, somehow, I could hear Noah screaming ‘Mommy! Mommy!’ All I could do was reach for him. I saw my bone through a cut in my hand. I started to pray, ‘Lord, if this is my time, take me, but let me know Noah is OK.’”
Noah was treated for five days in a Boston children’s hospital for a cut on his leg and shrapnel wounds in the back of his head.
Meanwhile, half of Gregory’s fibula in her left leg had been destroyed, along with the surrounding muscles and nerves.
There was a lot of fear.
And doubt.
At some point, all people living with limb loss ask the same question: “What will my life look like moving forward?”
The Amputee Coalition’s network of 350 support groups and more than 1,000 certified peer visitors are helping with reassuring answers.
The group expects the need to only grow as:
- Today’s 2.1 million people with limb loss is estimated to double by 2050, and 185,000 people undergo an amputation each year.
- About 45% of amputations are a result of a traumatic event, but the majority stem from medical causes such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes.
- The growing demographic of senior citizens is especially at risk, with the highest number of amputations between the ages of 45 and 64.
Time, therapy and a loving spouse has helped Gregory heal emotionally.
“One of our therapists told us that it’d be good to go back and retrace Rebekah’s steps from the day of the tragedy, to try to replace bad memories with good ones,” said her husband, Christopher Varney.. “We did, and it was very helpful. But it was also extremely emotional.”
College sweethearts in Kentucky, Gregory and Varney rekindled their relationship in Texas in 2015 after years apart — and after Gregory lost her leg in Boston.
They got married in Jamaica five months later.
“It was heartbreaking to see her on a prosthetic leg,” he said of their first reunion. “I didn’t know how severe it was. She was different, but also the same because she was still wearing her smile.”
Gregory’s smile has been a big part of her healing — all 76 surgeries worth — even during a recent string of surgeries in the past six months.
Two years after the attack, she dressed as the double-amputee character Lieutenant Dan from the movie “Forrest Gump.”
For Christmas, she posed her prosthetic leg to look like the lamp from the movie “A Christmas Story.” “Instead of focusing on the things that you can’t change, look at what blessings are in your life,” she said earlier this month during a fitting at POA. “Count your blessings, not your problems.”
Like other Boston victims who have written books, starred in movies and launched foundations, Gregory created an organization of her own. “Rebekah’s Angels” provides mental health treatment for children and families suffering from trauma.
Her foundation — along with others like the Martin Richard Foundation and J.P. and Paul Norden’s “A Leg Forever” Foundation — will sponsor runners in tomorrow’s marathon.
Although Gregory has named her new prosthetic “Carmen Sandiego” because of all the travel she plans to do with it, the timing won’t allow her to run herself.
She’ll be at the finish line again with Noah, now 15, and her daughter, Ryleigh, 7, to cheer her husband as he tackles Heartbreak Hill in her honor.
Like her mom, Ryleigh is no stranger to tests of endurance. Born premature, she spent almost a month in neonatal intensive care — 26.2 days to be exact. Same as the mileage in a standard marathon. She’s tough as nails, too. It’s in her DNA.
“Sometimes,” Gregory said, “the most broken parts of our lives lead to the most beautiful chapters.”
