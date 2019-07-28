Villagers Remember, Honor Korean War Veterans at ceremony

Keeping in step with two members of the Veterans’ Memorial Park of the Villages Honor Guard, John Tobia carried the Korean War Armistice Day wreath around the brick path at the park before placing it on its stand. The 88-year-old Korean War veteran has carried the wreath three years in a row during the Armistice Day ceremony. “There’s fewer and fewer Korean veterans able to walk. I’m one of the lucky ones,” said Tobia, of the Village Santo Domingo.The Korean War, often referred to as the Forgotten War, was not forgotten Saturday as about 20 Korean War veterans gathered along with their families to member the 66th anniversary since the cease-fire took effect and pay tribute to the lives lost.
