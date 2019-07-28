Therapy Dog Likes to Perform for Residents

Wearing one of her frilly dresses she picked out herself, Tinkerbell stepped into the lobby of Sumter Place Assisted Living and twirled. So much personality is packed into the little 7-pound Chihuahua who’s so excited to cuddle with and perform for residents at different locations several times each month. Tinkerbell, a 5-year-old blue and white Chihuahua, has been a therapy dog for the past four years. She brightens many lives through her monthly visits to Sumter Place Assisted Living, Day Break Club of The Villages and a handful of home visits.
