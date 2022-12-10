VAST comes up big at Senior Games

Florida’s Friendliest Hometown might need to be renamed “Florida’s Winningest Hometown” as residents of The Villages put on a collectively impressive performance in the opening days of the 2022 Florida Senior Games. The Villages Aquatic Swim Team set the tone with a dominant first weekend at the pool, bringing home 55 gold medals among 93 total medals from the Temple Terrace Family Recreation Center near Tampa. Not only that, all 26 VAST swimmers who entered the Games qualified for next summer’s National Senior Games in Pittsburgh — a first for the team. To qualify for nationals, a competitor must finish in the top four of their event. “I was going through the results and I realized that I put a check by everyone’s name,” said VAST president Dale Charrette, who qualified himself.
“I was talking with some of the older swimmers (at VAST) that have been around for 20-plus years and they said they don’t think it’s ever happened that everyone that went to the state meet qualified for nationals. That’s pretty cool.”
The Florida Senior Games began on Dec. 3 at venues around Pasco County, in Tampa’s northern suburbs. Competition continues through this weekend, with events such as track and field, pickleball, volleyball, shuffleboard and powerlifting on the docket.
In addition to its staggering number of golds, VAST racked up 23 silver medals and 15 bronze, plus another eight fourth-place ribbons. Multiple records also were smashed in the process.
Debbie Fisk broke both an FSG and VAST record for women 65-69 with her time of 1 minute, 28.44 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly. She also was a part of VAST’s 65-plus team that broke the state mark in the 200 medley relay, joining Merry Evans, Jeanne Hackett and Karen Panker to come home in 3:08.67.
Mike Uriarte, Dewey Haviland, Mark Finley and Jeff Williams combined to shatter the state 55-plus record in the men’s 200 freestyle relay, with a time of 1:47.47 that was 11 seconds faster than the previous mark. Charrette subbed for Finley and helped the team take gold and break the FSG record in the men’s 55-plus medley relay with a time of 2:05.02.
Charrette also broke a VAST 65-69 record with his time of 1:11.02 in the men’s 100 butterfly. Ruth Johnson broke women’s 60-64 records in the 100 and 200 freestyle, and Marty Schenk set a new men’s 80-84 best in the 100 freestyle.
Charrette said the team changed its training methods leading up to the state games and it paid big dividends.
“We began a new philosophy of more conditioning and training under the workout writings of Terry Utigard-Rathbun,” Charrette explained. “The workouts became more conditioning oriented — shorter intervals, more kicks in practice, doing things that would make us go faster.”
Utigard-Rathbun, a part-time Villager who also swims with VAST, served as an on-deck coach during the Games.
“I guess the results speak for themselves,” Charrette quipped.
Having such a robust performance at the state Games has given VAST huge confidence boost as it looks ahead to Pittsburgh.
“The best part of the whole experience was that this was truly a team event,” Charrette said. “All the swimmers were lining the pool deck cheering each other on, we all sat together by the pool, we wore Christmas headbands supplied by Terry and Dale.
“The atmosphere was festive, built on friendship and companionship and was very competitive. ... We feel like we have a big team presence right now. The team posted some amazing times. We cannot wait to compete at nationals.”
CYCLING
A trio of Villagers sped past the competition during the cycling events, held in Dade City and Lakeland.
Kay Carver completed a four-event sweep — capturing women’s 55-59 gold in the 5K time trial, 10K time trial, 20K road race and 40K road race.
Carver, a member of The Villages Triathlon Club, had her best performance in the 40K road race. Her time of 1 hour, 23 minutes, 38.31 seconds was nearly four minutes better than the second-place finisher.
Joseph Frost, meanwhile, earned men’s 50-54 gold in the 5K and 10K time trials. Daniel Spano topped the podium in the men’s 70-74 20K and 40K road races.
BOWLING
Four Villagers stamped their tickets to nationals with medal-winning performances at Pin Chasers Bowling Alley in Zephyrhills.
Denny Farris picked up three gold medals, winning in the men’s 70-74 singles with a 657 score, teaming with fellow Villager Tom Fargis to win in the men’s 65-plus doubles and pairing with Corrine Bjerke for gold in the 70-74 mixed doubles.
•Carol Teel also picked up three golds, sweeping the women’s 65-69 singles, doubles (with Bjerke), and mixed doubles (with Fargis).
Jerry Johnson won gold in the men’s 55-59 singles and silvers in men’s doubles and mixed doubles. Pittsburgh native Ron Michaels qualified for the nationals in his old hometown by taking silver in the men’s 80-84 doubles (with Tedd Houck) and bronze in the men’s 80-84 singles.
OTHER SPORTS
Jeanne Angleberger and Carol Waters each claimed three gold medals in the basketball shooting competition in Wesley Chapel. Both swept their age group — Waters in 70-74 and Angleberger in 75-79 — in free-throw shooting, spot field-goal shooting, and timed field-goal shooting.
Also in Wesley Chapel, 13 Villagers won gold medals in the archery competition, including spouses Mike and Kathy Rocchio, who each won their 65-69 divisions in the compound release discipline.
Senior writer J.T. Wilcox can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5332 or jt.wilcox@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.