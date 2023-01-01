Pickleball grows into global game

What do you get when you cross badminton with tennis and sprinkle a bit of pingpong on top? The fastest- growing sport in America. Nearly 5 million Americans are playing pickleball — doubling its participation rate from just seven years ago, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association. The rapid expansion has caught the attention of some of the world’s top sports icons, who have begun investing major dollars into the sport. Figures such as Tom Brady, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kim Clijsters and Bill Gates, the world’s fifth-richest man, all have publicly given the sport their stamp of approval within the past year. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve unearthed a hidden gem. Though it may seem like an overnight sensation to some, pickleball has been a staple in The Villages for the better part of 30 years.
“The Villages was way ahead of the curve for sure,” said Chuck Menke, chief marketing officer for USA Pickleball. “It’s been huge there for quite some time, and they’re largely responsible for the continued growth of the game.”
Though originally built on golf when opening its proverbial doors in the early 1980s, The Villages quickly made pickleball another of its linchpin athletic activities. The first pickleball court appeared at La Hacienda Recreation in 1990. Fast-forward 32 years, and Florida’s Friendliest Hometown has 241 pickleball courts, hosts dozens of events each year and offers pickleball lessons, leagues, open play, and social groups to residents year-round through the Pickleball Community Volunteer Group.
There’s really only locale that can offer any competition to The Villages for pickleball supremacy, and some of that is self-proclaimed.
Naples, 240 miles southwest on Florida’s Gulf Coast, claims the title of “Pickleball Capital of the World” and has the single largest dedicated pickleball facility with 80 courts. The Naples Pickleball Center also is site of the annual U.S. Open Pickleball Championships. But that still doesn’t compare to the overall number of courts nor the total volume of games played in The Villages.
That’s why Masters Athlete magazine, a publication for active older adults, dubbed The Villages the “Mecca of Pickleball” and named it the No. 1 place for pickleball enthusiasts to live.
“You go out in the morning, and you can hardly find an empty court,” said Lawrence Silverman, a Village of Mira Mesa resident and president of TVPG, a pickleball club in The Villages with close to 300 members. “We’ve seen steady growth and interest in the sport through our club membership. COVID hurt our numbers some, but I know we’ll bounce back.”
“Pickleball continues to be the sport that Villagers gravitate towards because it offers so much,” Silverman continued. “There’s the fitness part, in keeping us active and moving; there’s the social aspect, because we’re usually playing doubles so it’s a great way to meet new friends or spend time with old ones; and it’s just a fun game. It doesn’t take long to learn or to play and you can choose how competitive you want to be.”
Because the sport has been so prevalent and popular with The Villages, it’s no shock that Villagers have become ambassadors for the game, either directly or indirectly.
Niko Fronimos and his wife Christie, of the Village of Hammock at Fenney, spread their love of pickleball to anyone they can — including traveling overseas to bring the sport to Niko’s ancestral home of Greece.
They both became certified instructors through the International Federation of Pickleball (IFP) and have organized a 2023 trip to the Hellenic Republic that is part pickleball pilgrimage, part vacation. Christie, the daughter of pickleball enthusiast Jim Wright (Village of Polo Ridge), and Niko even have been featured on pickleball podcasts and YouTube channels promoting the sport and how it’s played in The Villages.
USA Pickleball, which founded the IFP in 2010, has an ambassador program that utilizes volunteers to promote the sport in the area they represent.
Billy Hartig, of the Village of St. Charles, is one of 11 USA Pickleball ambassadors who serve within a 25-mile radius of Lady Lake.
Menke called the USA Pickleball ambassador program paramount to the sport’s development and expansion. “It’s this network of 1,900-plus individuals who are just so passionate, dedicated and committed to the sport,” Menke began. “For many years, they’ve been doing things at the grassroots level to grow and promote and develop the sport. That could mean going to city council meetings and advocating for courts to be built, or approaching school districts to have pickleball taught in physical education classes.
“They’ve been sowing the seeds for many, many years that are being reaped within the sport right now.” Just what exactly is pickleball? And where do the pickles come in?
Two questions a pickleball novice might ask.
Pickleball was born in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Washington.
Bill Bell and his family were visiting Joel Pritchard, a former Washington state congressman, and his family at Pritchard’s summer home. The men returned after playing golf to find their children sitting around with nothing to do. The property had an old badminton court but not enough equipment to play a full game. The men improvised and told the kids to play the game with ping-pong paddles and a perforated Wiffle ball. Initially, they placed the net at badminton height — 60 inches — and volleyed the ball over the net. As they kept playing, the kids found that the ball bounced well on the asphalt surface and lowered the net to 36 inches.
Neighbor Barney McCallum saw Bell and Pritchard and their families having fun playing this new game and came over to join in.
As the summer progressed and more games were played, the three men created and tweaked rules to lower the net, create a no-volley zone and establish a scoring system.
And pickleball was born.
“We never anticipated this would become a thing,” McCallum told the Daily Sun in 2015 when the sport he helped create celebrated its 50th anniversary. “We just wanted to give the kids something to do, get them out of the house. After a while, we went to check on the kids, they were having such a good time. Pretty soon, the adults started to join in. “It had appeal to everybody,” McCallum continued. “The men, the women, the kids — everybody who played the game had a good time. That’s unique.”
McCallum was enshrined in the Pickleball Hall of Fame — yes, there is such a thing — in 2017 and passed away in 2019. In its modern form, pickleball is played on a court 44 feet long and 20 feet wide. The non-volley zone (known as “the kitchen”) is a 7-foot area on each side of the net, while the service areas are 15 feet on each side. The net is 36 inches high at the sidelines, sloping to 34 inches in the middle.
Like tennis, games can be contested as singles or doubles. Scoring typically is first to 11 points — win by at least two — but can go to 15 or 21 in tournament settings. Points only can be scored by the serving player or team. Standard paddles range from 7 to 8 ¼ inches wide and 15 ½ to 17 inches long. Over the past few years, elongated paddles have come on the market that can go as much as 24 inches long.
The standard paddles are more lightweight, have a larger sweet spot and are easier to maneuver, while the elongated paddles offer greater reach and allow players to generate more power.
Players also earn ratings for their ability on the court. Complete beginners get a 1.0 rating, intermediate players fall in the 2.5 to 3.0 range and advanced players are rated 4.5 and above — such as Scott Moore, widely regarded as the world’s No. 1 senior male player and has the nickname “The Beast.”
Silverman, a 4.5 rated player, said while pickleball can simply be played for fun, it also can be a very competitive sport. “Just like any other sport, there are levels to it,” he said. “You have players that really think the game and will do things or take shots that are setting up things they can do later in the game. There’s strategy involved. Pickleball is a defensive game that requires touch, but the better players can include power and speed to gain advantages.” OK, but what about the pickles?
The Pritchards owned a cocker spaniel named Pickles who enjoyed chasing the ball down when it flew off the court. Pickleball continues to be a game associated with older players because, well, it’s a game played — quite well — by older players.
In addition to all the pickleball events held in The Villages, the Senior Games continues to be one of the biggest pickleball hubs in the country.
Way ahead of the pickleball craze, the National Senior Games added the sport in 2012 and saw it grow to the point where nearly 1,500 of the 12,000 athletes competing in the 2022 Games were entered in pickleball. Villagers took home 24 medals from this year’s nationals in Fort Lauderdale, including 11 golds.
“This stereotype that pickleball has had historically is that it’s geared towards the older set,” Menke said. “And I think that the stereotype, in many ways, was justified. But it’s also something that we at USA Pickleball embrace. “We want even more older folks playing the sport because it is multi-generational. There aren’t too many sports out there that grandparents can play with their grandkids. Pickleball is for everyone.”
The Pickleball Club, a national pickleball community based in Sarasota, recently entered into a purchase agreement for its fifth Florida location on a nearly 4.7-acre lot adjacent to The Villages. Construction is slated to begin this April on a 40,773 square-foot building with 16 indoor pickleball courts and four outdoor bocce courts, according to TPC chief executive Brian McCarthy.
Younger demographics are picking up the game, though. Kids in P.E. class, college coeds and weekend warrior thirtysomethings are picking up paddles and playing the game their grandparents have been playing for years.
“We want to open it up to those younger demographics,” Menke said. “We’re seeing club teams pop up on college campuses across the country. We’re working with Franklin, the sporting goods manufacturer, to be our youth program development partner to get paddles in the hands of as many kids as possible.”
Having notable stars seen with a paddle in their hands doesn’t hurt, either. Durant, twice an NBA Finals MVP, sent social media buzzing when footage of him playing pickleball surfaced this past summer.
Durant, former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, and now Anheuser-Busch are among the growing list of investors/team owners in Major League Pickleball — a professional pickleball tour headquartered in Texas.
According to MLP, the 2023 season will be its biggest to date with a six-event schedule, participation growing from 12 to 16 teams, and a prize pool exceeding $2 million.
Pickleball also has a large YouTube community, with multiple channels creating pickleball-centric content every day. PrimeTime Pickleball has more than 100,000 subscribers and Better Pickleball, a channel focused on players over age 50, has 52,500 subscribers.
TV cameras have started following pickleball volleys, too.
CBS aired a two-hour pickleball event titled “Pickled” this past November. Hosted by late-night personality Stephen Colbert, 16 celebrities — including singer Kelly Rowland, actor Will Farrell and former boxing champion Sugar Ray Leonard — competed for the “Colbert Cup” with all proceeds benefiting nonprofit Comic Relief U.S.
Country music star Dierks Bentley and The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan took home the hardware, defeating Ferrell and comedian Tig Notaro.
Menke, meantime, cited statistics that suggest the sport is adding four new courts per day in the United States. “That can mean anything from a do-it-yourself court in someone’s back yard to a parks and recreation center putting in some courts to a national franchise building a facility that has a built-in restaurant — and everything in between,” he said. “It’s not slowing down.”
