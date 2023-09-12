Powerlifting Villagers Hoist Gold Medals in Championship Tournament

Two Villages residents recently proved it is never too late to create an unforgettable moment.
John LaFlamme and Mike Dollard had those moments last month at the North American Regional Powerlifting Championships in Georgetown, Grand Cayman.
Both men won gold medals in their weight and age classes. Dollard won gold in his first-ever international competition while LaFlamme set a world record in winning his gold.
