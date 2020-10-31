Restaurants are seeing more customers coming in since being able to reopen at full capacity, even at establishments choosing to be cautious and take things slowly with safety in mind. Business has picked up in some restaurants in the area, such as Ricciardi’s Italian Table, City Fire American Oven & Bar, Legacy Restaurant at Nancy Lopez Country Club and Havana Country Club, since the’ve started operating at a larger capacity. Other restaurants are still seeing the same business flow, even though they also started operating fully. After Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Sept. 25 announcement that Florida would enter Phase 3 of reopening and restaurants could open at full capacity, staff at Ricciardi’s decided to keep capacity limited.

“We have definitely seen an increase in sales,” said Kathy Colorio, general manager of the restaurant.

Riccardi’s is still following protocols to ensure everyone’s safety, to which customers have been receptive, Colorio said. If there is a large rush of people coming into the restaurant during operating hours, the Brownwood restaurant will raise capacity. Right now, the restaurant is operating at about 75% capacity.

Servers are wearing masks and gloves and sanitizing areas throughout the day, and customers indoors are being seated apart to continue with social distancing.

