Restaurants are seeing more customers coming in since being able to reopen at full capacity, even at establishments choosing to be cautious and take things slowly with safety in mind. Business has picked up in some restaurants in the area, such as Ricciardi’s Italian Table, City Fire American Oven & Bar, Legacy Restaurant at Nancy Lopez Country Club and Havana Country Club, since the’ve started operating at a larger capacity. Other restaurants are still seeing the same business flow, even though they also started operating fully. After Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Sept. 25 announcement that Florida would enter Phase 3 of reopening and restaurants could open at full capacity, staff at Ricciardi’s decided to keep capacity limited.
“We have definitely seen an increase in sales,” said Kathy Colorio, general manager of the restaurant.
Riccardi’s is still following protocols to ensure everyone’s safety, to which customers have been receptive, Colorio said. If there is a large rush of people coming into the restaurant during operating hours, the Brownwood restaurant will raise capacity. Right now, the restaurant is operating at about 75% capacity.
Servers are wearing masks and gloves and sanitizing areas throughout the day, and customers indoors are being seated apart to continue with social distancing.
The outdoor patio is busier than the insided.
“The customers aren’t as nervous about sitting as close as long as they are outside,” Colorio said.
At City Fire, the restaurant has begun operating at full capacity outside while limiting capacity indoors to continue practicing social distancing.
“Business is definitely picking up outside,” said Gina Buell, owner of City Fire in Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood. Staff are still taking precautions and customers are being responsible when eating at the restaurant, Buell said.
Giovanni’s Ristorante & Pizzeria, in Southern Trace Plaza, began operating at full capacity once it could but hasn’t seen business increase, said Giovanni Manco, owner of the restaurant with his wife, Julie.
“We’re still here serving the community, whatever happens,” Giovanni said.
Business has picked up at the Legacy Restaurant at Nancy Lopez Country Club and Havana Country Club.
“A lot of our guests are happy because nobody wants to be stuck at home, and they enjoy going out to dine,” said David Suleiman, owner of both restaurants. “And they enjoy going to places they feel comfortable dining in.”
The restaurants haven’t gone to full capacity but have gradually increased capacity in the past couple weeks. Both restaurants are operating at 75% capacity and continuing with precautions as other restaurants have.
“We’re making sure that we’re making it a comfortable place to dine in for any time of the day,” Suleiman said.
Staff Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119 ext. 5404 or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
