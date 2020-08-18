Zumba teacher knows how to host virtual party

One by one, students in Laurel O’Brien’s Zumba class popped in for trivia games, singing, and dancing on Friday — but it was not an ordinary party. The Zumba teacher hosted her first-ever Zoom party where students had a chance to socialize while socially distancing.
O’Brien said that she wanted to give her students a distraction to help keep their spirits up while most activities are down.
“I know they’re doing the backyard parties but you’ve got to be invited and you’ve got to have a neighbor who’s doing that, so I wanted to reach the Zumba audience” said O’Brien, of the Village of Caroline.
O’Brien typically hosts an in-person party once a year with food and dancing. She was luckily still able to host it in March before recreation center activity closed.
