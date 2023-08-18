Zarnick holding his own against the best

Village of Cason Hammock resident Mike Zarnick admits he is living the dream competing in the 2023 PBA50 The Villages Classic.
As soon as Zarnick retired to The Villages, he finally had time to bowl in a PBA50 event. After completing 18 games of qualifying this week, averaging 209.89 on a challenging oil pattern, he has been rewarded with the chance to bowl some more.
“It’s awesome,” he said. “The first day it took a long time to decompress afterward. The second day was almost as long. (Wednesday) felt like a little easier to decompress.”
