Youth sports leagues seek volunteer help

Whether you want to get involved with the food or the fun, residents have the opportunity to support local youth league sports programs this fall season. Wildwood, Lady Lake and Fruitland Park are accepting volunteers for various youth sports programs for tasks such as coaching and running concessions. In Fruitland Park, the most popular sport for local kids and volunteers is soccer, said Fruitland Park Sports Coordinator Christine Wilson. “We provide a place for the youth to be able to find or experience new things and what they’re passionate about,” Wilson said. “If anyone would be willing to coach or be a part of that, that would be great. It’s great to see kids playing and laughing, looking for guidance and looking to be taught.”
The soccer teams have 48 volunteers, which include coaches and parents. The coaches teach the players and the parents provide the equipment and run the snack bar. To sign up for Fruitland Park volunteer opportunities with the teams, go to registration.fruitlandpark.org.
This year, the Fruitland Park league capped the soccer player count at 200, and players’ ages range from 3 to 15 years old. It also added a new older group soccer program called The Bologna Soccer Academy for players who would like a more challenging and competitive soccer experience.
