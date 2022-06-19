Youth, children have faith-based summer options

Teens watched in awe outside Temple Shalom of Central Florida as Roger Smith of JonRocket.com spoke about model rocket safety.
"What do we do if the rocket doesn't release its parachute and is out of control," said Smith, who runs the Oveida-based model rocket company with his wife, Bracha.
"Run," yelled one teen.
"No, avoid running because you might trip and hurt yourself," Smith said. "Instead, just take one step to the right or left. The rocket will fall beside you, and you'll avoid any accidents."
