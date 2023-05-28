Your Humane Society holds dog adoption event at Rohan Recreation

Residents shared extra love and gave attention to animals during a recent adoption event. The event May 19 at Rohan Recreation helped dogs find their forever homes by giving Villagers the opportunity to meet them. Organized by Your Humane Society SPCA, Dog Adoption and Pet Information Services events provide details about adoption, volunteering, various services and more. “These events are important because the need for adoption is always high,” said fundraising and public relations chairman Claudia Labbé. “It’s a good opportunity for people to meet and fall in love with the animals.”
