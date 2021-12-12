Your Humane Society cuts ribbon on facilities

Your Humane Society SPCA unveiled two new facilities Tuesday morning to dozens of supporters, volunteers and staff.
Chairman Claudia Labbé and Vice Chairman Hope Wilson treated guests during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facilites — a new Kitten Wonderland and the Ralph Edmonds Memorial Dog Quarantine Unit, "Ralph's Place," which are now fully operational and serving pets.
Labbé said the new facilities will expand the shelter's capabilities going forward.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.