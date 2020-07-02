YOUR Humane Society awarded Petco grant

Darlene Lamberton, of the Village of Briar Meadow, holds a cat in the Catty Shack while volunteering at YOUR Humane Society SPCA on April 2.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

From adoptions to community assistance programs, many in the community rely on Sumter County’s YOUR Humane Society SPCA’s work.

Petco Foundation, which invests in organizations that protect animals, recently recognized the 38-year-old shelter’s efforts through a grant.

Earlier this month, YOUR Humane Society was awarded $7,500 from the Petco Foundation. The grant will aid the shelter’s adoption program

Specifically, the grant will fund adoption-marketing efforts, such as advertising, said Celine Petrie, acting director and chairman emeritus.

