YOUR Humane Society awarded Petco grant

From adoptions to community assistance programs, many in the community rely on Sumter County’s YOUR Humane Society SPCA’s work.
Petco Foundation, which invests in organizations that protect animals, recently recognized the 38-year-old shelter’s efforts through a grant.
Earlier this month, YOUR Humane Society was awarded $7,500 from the Petco Foundation. The grant will aid the shelter’s adoption program
Specifically, the grant will fund adoption-marketing efforts, such as advertising, said Celine Petrie, acting director and chairman emeritus.
