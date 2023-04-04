Young pitcher racking up strikeouts

Playing varsity softball as an eighth grader isn’t too much pressure for Emily Thompson.
“I just like to have fun up there,” said Thompson, already making her mark at The Villages High School. “It’s kind of stressful whenever people start hitting off of you, but most of the time — if I’m striking people out — I get really excited.”
And Thompson strikes people out a lot.
Entering the Buffalo’s home game tonight against Dunnellon, Thompson has rung up 85 strikeouts in 50-2/3 innings pitched, while posting a 5-1 record.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody this young pitch that great,” said senior second baseman Ana Pittman. “She just hits her spot every time. She pitches really fast and it’s hard for them to get onto her. She makes it easy for us in the field.”
Thompson frustrates hitters with an exceptional curveball and riseball. Though she only began pitching four years ago, she’s taken her game to the next level through travel ball and practice.
“I really started getting good when I was 12,” said Thompson, who has been playing since tee-ball at age 4. “At first I was a regular pitcher, but I changed my mechanics and now I do Tincher. It’s a different way of pitching and it helps improve your speed and movement.”
