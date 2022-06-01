Young people learn life skills at Sheriffs Youth Ranches' summer camps

Nestled in the woods on the edge of Goethe State Forest off U.S. Highway 19 lies one of three Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches summer camps — Caruth Camp in Inglis.
Thick trees line the paved road through the campsite lined with cabins, where for a week each summer, children who are considered “at-risk” create lasting memories and build positive relationships with law enforcement officers.
In the last 65 years, the youth ranches have connected with more than 160,000 at-risk children through their residential and summer camp programs, said Wayne Witczak, director of development.
About 64% of campers live below the poverty line, but between June and August, they get to spend a free week at the camp where they get the love and attention they deserve, Witczak said.
