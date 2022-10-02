Young astronomers have several local gateways to space

Many young minds are interested in what’s up in the sky, and there are opportunities nearby to explore the mysteries of space.
During the last week of Camp Villages, on Aug. 3, The Villages Astronomy Club held some activities for youth to learn about the solar system.
“Some villagers are familiar with astronomy and want to share that interest with their grandkids,” said Mark Graybill, president of the astronomy club. “The kids enjoy learning about the sun and solar system.”
The club showed kids how to make pinhole solar viewers to look at the sun safely and held a solar walk for kids and their grandparents showing where the planets are in relation to the sun.
