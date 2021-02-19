Yoga helps practitioners let go of everyday stress

Everyday stress might not seem like much until it builds up. Tension can disrupt our peace of mind as well as cause pain in our bodies.
Many people struggle with letting go of stress because they don’t know how to release it. Too much stress causes fatigue and stiffness or weakness in the muscles.
Yoga helps improve both physical and mental health. Because yoga is a slow and relaxed experience, it’s accessible to most people.
There are multiple types of yoga people can practice to become healthier. The hardest part can be deciding which is best for you. Keep reading for a breakdown on some of the yoga classes offered in The Villages.
Read this story and many others in Friday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.