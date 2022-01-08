Yoga enthusiasts stretch to the beat

Whether in the comfort of a home, in a recreation center or out on the squares, yoga is among the most popular activities in The Villages. The Enrichment Academy offers a multitude of courses to get residents twisting and turning their muscles on mats or even chairs. Teri Lee instructs Dance of Yoga and Chair Yoga courses. Lee, a resident of the Village of Mallory Square, always had an interest in yoga, going back to her days working in the corporate world.
