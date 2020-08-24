Yoga course helps students stay limber

The Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening has continued to expand its reach into the community.
The group recently gave a donation to the Forward Paths Foundation. The group donated $2,000 to the nonprofit organization in Leesburg that supports homeless youths and those who are aging out of foster care. The organization helps them acquire housing, transportation and job skills to help them succeed. The money donated will go toward these programs and helping provide essential items to those in need.
Denise Burry, executive director for Forward Paths Foundation, said they were thankful to receive a donation from the group.
“It couldn’t have come at a better time,” Burry said. “We are so thankful the community is reaching out and helping us get the supplies we need for these young adults.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.