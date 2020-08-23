Yoga course helps students stay limber

Some of the seven students in the Yoga Moves class through The Enrichment Academy said they want to return to yoga practice.
The first class Caryn Martin taught Aug. 14 at Riverbend Recreation Center, part of a four-session course, helped them find their current comfort limits.
“Find the stretch your body needs,” Martin said as the students, almost 10 feet apart, lay on their backs with one leg lifted straight into the air pushing against a strap they held. “Then breathe into it.”
She walked around the large room with her hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes helping students adjust their position so they wouldn’t injure themselves but could find the limit of their stretch. Martin watched their faces and could see when they’ve reached the position that’s right for them.
