Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe gets ready for grand reopening

Ken Boucher, of Leesburg, enjoys shopping at Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe in Lady Lake on Thursday.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Paul Farineau remembers walking into Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe this summer with a power drill in his hand.

Making his way through the store’s expansion area, he dug into his pocket for a screw and started framing out a dressing room.

Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe volunteers invite the public to see all of the hand-built improvements to its expansion area during the soft-opening phase, happening now ahead of a grand reopening in the coming weeks.

