Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe celebrates ribbon-cutting

After three years of construction and renovations, Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe finally had its grand reopening. The Lady Lake Store celebrated Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, with festivities continuing into the next day.
Proceeds from the store benefit UF Health The Villages Hospital, and the newly renovated building has 7,500 square feet of retail space for everything from clothing to furniture to small items. It also has another 1,500 square feet area used for donations.
“It feels wonderful, because it’s been so long,” said Dick Campbell, president of UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation.
“It’s all pristine and everything is going in the right direction. We’re blessed with so many volunteers who have given their time and talents, because without them, we’re lost.”
The thrift store, 106 W Lady Lake Blvd., opened in 2008 in a small building, but the process to expand the store began around three years ago. Around 2018, the original building was torn down to make room for the current building with volunteers working out of a temporary unit. The store is run by more than 200 volunteers, whom Campbell jokingly called the “funny people in blue aprons.”
