WWII veteran honored by Band of Brothers

The Band of Brothers have adopted a new sibling.
On Tuesday afternoon, the veterans group surprised 96-year-old Angelo Raccio with a slew of gifts, including one of the club’s trademark black leather vests, adorned with military patches and the club’s insignia, as well as a baseball cap noting his status as having served in World War II.
The Band also provided Raccio with two albums of photos from the U.S. Navy ships he served on during the war, the USS Savannah and the USS Vicksburg. Those photos included group shots of crew members, including one with himself, as Raccio noted by quickly pointing at his own image.
“I don’t have these pictures,” Raccio proclaimed as he thumbed the book. He said that he had not had the photo of himself with his comrades in more than 60 years, and saw it only at crew reunions.
