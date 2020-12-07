WWII’s last legion: heroes living here

His magnetic smile belies the peril he’s endured, the evil he’s witnessed, the horrors he’s helped others survive.
The waves of corpses on D-Day; the ice-water foxholes at the Battle of the Bulge; the smell of over 1,000 prisoners burned alive at Gardelegen; the elation of snatching a Nazi flag in the streets of Berlin at the war’s end to carry home to his Jewish family.
Like other World War II veterans, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Irving Locker, 96, persevered through the grueling physical, economic and societal stress of the Great Conflict. It was a crucible that forged a generation with an unparalleled ability to withstand hardship and power the world’s future with moral might.
Yet, unlike other veterans who are reluctant to relive their war experiences, Locker is a tireless soldier in the campaign to chronicle its history.
“This is the way I give back, my way of thanking God that I’m alive,” said Locker, of the Village Santiago. “I’m so grateful to be alive. I go to all these lectures and don’t take a penny.”
In the 75 years since the war ended, those lectures have taken Locker everywhere from elementary school classrooms to the halls of the White House. He’s made the trek back to Normandy for the 70th and 75th D-Day anniversaries. His story has been featured on national television, multiple YouTube channels and several historical exhibits around the globe.
Three months ago, when a broken hip sent him to the hospital, the notes from his PowerPoint presentation went with him.
“I get a lot of attention with my World War II cap, so I took my notebook and explained to the doctors and nurses everything that happened,” he said with a bit of an impish twinkle in his eye.
Yet, even after nearly eight decades, every retelling still takes a psychological toll.
“I can talk about the war, and it doesn’t bother me,” he said, his smile tightening into a clenched jaw. “But when I talk about the Holocaust, I don’t sleep.”
In many respects, Locker is the everyman of his generation: a small-town boy, war veteran, husband, father, grandfather and now the sprightly retired businessman living next door.
He’s known great love, married to the same woman for 72 years.
He wed Bernice Strichartz, and his brother married her sister.
And he’s known great loss, outliving both of his sons.
Harry Locker died of natural causes at age 52, and two years later, Jeffrey Locker, also died at age 52 in a car accident.
“We’ve had our ups and downs, but we’ve always been there for each other,” Bernice says tenderly. “When we lost our sons, I don’t think either of us would have survived if we hadn’t each other to lean on.”
Bernice said that her husband doesn’t let tragedy define him.
“Irving’s known for this line, ‘Did anyone tell you that they loved you today?’” she said. “If they say, no, then he’ll say, ‘Well, let me be the first today to tell you I love you.’ If they say, yes, then he’ll reply, “Then let me be the first Jewish boy today to say he loves you.’”
Locker requires neither eye glasses nor hearing aids, and he’s already dropped the cane doctors made him use during the therapy for his recent broken hip. Longevity runs deep in his DNA. His sister lived to be 100 and his brother, George, bowled a 214 six months shy of that mark.
There’s no question that World War II veterans are the toughest of the tough. But today the youngest are 92, and talk of destiny has turned to one of legacy.
Be responsible for yourself, they say. Be frugal. Work hard. Keep a level head. Use common sense. And above all, never give up on what you love.
This is the value system of The Greatest Generation, the standard by which men like Locker have measured the milestones in their lives.
His parents endowed him with life lessons that he cherishes to this day and has tried to pass along to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“I tell them that life can be beautiful if you just work at it; that was our slogan,” he said. “All we’ve got is today, to make the best of it and not to sweat the small stuff. That’s what my life is all about.”
A Value System Steeped in Family
Like many 1930s-era children, Locker’s childhood in Passaic, New Jersey, was a hardscrabble existence.
“My mother was an angel raising seven children in the Depression,” he recalled. “We’d go to bed and she’d be sewing our clothes and we’d get up in the morning and she’d be making us breakfast.”
The son of Russian Jewish immigrants, Locker learned the importance of faith, family and hard work from his parents, Harry and Goldie. It was a home with few material comforts but plenty of music and dancing.
“We were very poor, my dad was a shoemaker during the Depression,” he said. “People stopped paying him to fix their shoes. They just put cardboard in their shoes. So, every child had to go to work.”
The children delivered Jewish newspapers picked up at 3 a.m. at the train station, and on Sundays, they would sit outside his father’s shoe shop and shine shoes for people going to work.
Locker became the only child in the family to finish high school. Two of his brothers were drafted into the Army — one stateside and one sent to the European Theater — and his sisters worked to keep food on the table.
“I would have quit too, but they wouldn’t let me,” he said, though he did work some hours after school at a gas station. “That was how we were brought up. We also learned humility and the importance of giving to other people.”
Self-sacrifice defined this era in American history, and Locker didn’t balk in the spring of 1942 when his entire class was simultaneously handed their high school diploma and their draft papers.
At age 18 and standing 5-feet-1, he was now also Army-bound, destined for training through Exercise Tiger and the epic D-Day invasion.
Operation Overlord: Pressing Into Europe
As dawn broke on June 6, 1944, the Allied Forces sent 156,000 Irving Lockers in waist-deep water to storm the beaches of France’s heavily fortified Normandy region.
The armada for the largest seaborne invasion in history included American, British, Canadian and Australian troops, with soldiers coming from a total of 12 countries.
Code named Operation Overlord, the assault is forever etched in history by one word: D-Day. It would be the day on which the rest of World War II turned.
The amphibious landings were supported by an airborne drop of 13,000 men later that night. More than 11,000 aircraft and 5,000 ships landed across the five beachheads, code named Utah, Gold, Juno, Sword and Omaha.
Locker was among 20,000 troops crammed for hours in a transport barge fighting seasickness from rough water, part of the 116th AAA Gun Battalion trained on the only weapons that could take out both aircraft and tanks.
The 90mm guns were a massive 9.5 tons each, and a single round of ammunition was almost 3 feet tall and weighed 45 pounds.
Upon landing, Allied soldiers encountered thousands of German soldiers dug into high-ground barracks with powerful MG42 machine guns ready to clip them as they emerged off metal landing crafts. Hundreds of men died instantly; some drowned from the weight of their supply packs.
Wearing 3-pound helmets, bearing 27-pound packs, carrying heavy ammunition across their chests and lugging shovels and other weapons, Locker and other soldiers pressed forward through a beach laced with land mines, wooden stakes and barbed wire.
By nightfall, the Allies had taken all five beaches.
For historians, Operation Overlord was the decisive battle in the war against Germany. For those who suffered on the beaches that day, it remains a kaleidoscope of duty, horror and sacrifice.
“I don’t know how I survived,” Locker recalled. “The life we promised ourselves could have been gone with one bullet. There but for the grace of God … somebody was watching over us to bring us through.”
The cost of victory was tremendous: an estimated 10,000 Allied casualties, with 4,414 confirmed dead. But out of this carnage emerged a new way forward, as the Western front was finally opened against Hitler, marking the beginning of his downfall.
“There were more dead men that day than I have ever seen in my life,” Locker said. “I did what I had to do, and I’m grateful to be alive to talk about it.”
Battle Of The Bulge: Fighting in an Icy Hell
Six months after the Normandy campaign, Locker found himself marching into what Winston Churchill called “the greatest American battle of the war.” The Battle of the Bulge was Adolf Hitler’s last gamble, and paved the way to victory for the Allies.
Lasting six brutal weeks from Dec. 16, 1944 to Jan. 25, 1945, the assault took place during frigid winter conditions across 85 miles of densely wooded forest. The Germans threw 250,000 soldiers into the initial assault — against a mere 80,000 Americans.
“They put every obstacle that they could imagine in front of us,” Locker said. “We were surrounded on three sides. We didn’t have ammunition, we didn’t have food, we didn’t have anything.”
Now a 19-year-old staff sergeant commanding 65 men, Locker’s squad was particularly exposed because their four 90 mm guns were so large they had to live in open fields. The men had to survive without shelter or water for hygiene.
In this fatigued state, they had to contend with devious German mines designed to be used in open areas against unshielded infantry. When triggered, the “Bouncy Betty” launched into the air and detonated about 3 feet from the ground, projecting a lethal spray of shrapnel in all directions.
“When it hit the ground, it went sideways,” Locker explained. “It went through our men, our trucks, our ammunition, whatever the hell it could. We had a terrible time, we couldn’t sleep in tents any more. We had to dig a foxhole every single night with below-zero weather,” he said. “We dug a hole through the snow and ice, but the water from the snow and ice came into the hole. Yet that’s where you slept, because you had no alternative.”
Locker does chuckle at one aspect amid the misery: Too short to drive an Army truck, he now found he “could dig a foxhole and be sleeping an hour before those big 6-foot-2 guys got theirs dug.”
Locker’s ear for German helped him procure supplies from nearby towns such as hay to line the holes, and occasionally food for his men.
“My promise to them was to bring them home alive, and that’s what I tried to do,” he said.
Germany lost 120,000 men and crucial supplies before finally forfeiting to the Allies’ prolonged resistance.
Still, the Battle of the Bulge proved to be the costliest battle ever for the U.S. Army, with more than 75,000 casualties and the second-largest surrender of troops of the war. The ferocity of the conflict also made desertion an issue, leading Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower to make an example of Pvt. Eddie Slovik, the first American executed for desertion since the Civil War.
Atrocity, Triumph in War’s Final Days
Four months after the Battle of the Bulge, Locker’s battery rolled deep into Belgium and then Germany, where he came face to face with Nazi evil.
Allied troops had penetrated Nazi Germany, and the SS had begun evacuating prisoners from concentration camps on death marches to the interior of the Reich.
It was April 1945 and less than a month from the end of the war when his battery came across smoldering remains of a brick barn outside the small town of Gardelegen, Germany, about 100 miles west of Berlin.
More than a thousand slave laborers, too weak to march any farther, had been forced inside the building before guards barricaded the doors and set fire to gasoline-soaked straw.
Those who tried to escape by digging under the barn’s walls were shot, and only four men survived.
When Locker arrived, the stench of burning flesh filled the air.
“The first thing I did was throw up, then I sat down and cried,” he said. “It was so horrible, man’s inhumanity to man. It was literally unbelievable to my eyes, being Jewish, there but for the grace of God go I.”
Anticipating that people might dismiss the story as war propaganda, Locker took pictures with his own camera.
He remembers Gen. Eisenhower arriving and ordering the German townspeople to properly bury the bodies.
“Understanding a little of the German, I would go to these people by the Holocaust camp and ask them, ‘Open your eyes! Did you see what they’re doing to people? How come you never stopped them? How come you never said anything? How come you didn’t try to interfere?’” he said. “Their answer to me was, ‘If I opened my mouth, I’d be in the camp.’ It was self-preservation. That’s what I came away with to understand why they never tried to help.”
Once he reached Berlin, Locker took a swastika flag from a wall and had some of his men sign it. It’s a symbol of his service that he keeps with other war mementos — including his French Legion of Honor Medal — that accompany him when he speaks at schools and other organizations.
One day he got a call from a man living in The Villages who’d noticed Locker wearing a World War II cap.
“He said, ‘my father was in World War II and I was only five or six years old when he got killed and I never even got to talk to him,’” Locker said. “I gave him my card and told him, I’ve got all these things, come over and I’ll explain everything to you.”
Two weeks later, the man realized that Locker’s name appeared in his father’s Army book — the men had been assigned to the same outfit. Locker realized his the man’s father had signed the Nazi flag.
“He came over with his wife and children, and took the flag and just held it to their cheek and cried because we had brought that back to them,” Locker said. “Even the children of the other men in my outfit call me now and we send them pictures of the flag.”
Building a New Life in a Post-War World
Miraculously, all three Locker boys who served in World War II survived.
Between the Normandy campaign and the Battle of the Bulge, Locker learned that his brother, Charles, was working as a medic in France. He requisitioned a jeep, found the hospital and went inside to discover his brother had just laid down to sleep after a long shift. Locker kicked the bed and shouted, “Get up soldier,” so the two could share a quick hug.
Upon his return from Europe, Locker had two things on his mind: to start a business and start a family.
“I was delighted to come back alive and well; I was just delighted,” he said. “Our family had such a marvelous life. I could not wait to start my own family and repeat what I experienced.”
He and Bernice lived in a two-family home with a sister for 55 years, “and we never had a bad word,” he said.
“Her children used to call me their ‘downstairs father’ and still do today. Our families are rooted in the Locker heritage. It sounds like a fairy tale, but it’s true with our family.”
Back home in Passaic, Locker acquired a loan through the GI Bill and became a partner with his brother and two others in a furniture and appliance business.
Fortune smiled on Locker while pursing a career in interior design at the New York School of Design. He earned the job of decorating the home of another veteran who was in the newspaper business selling, moving and installing heavy presses.
After a short stint as business partners, Locker began refurbishing and reselling printing equipment himself.
Starting out in the basement of his house, the business grew quickly. Eventually, he bought a warehouse and turned the company into a global seller of refurbished equipment.
At the heart of this success was his wife, Locker said.
“I hired Bernice as my controller 50 years ago, and she’s still my controller,” he said with a laugh.
Twelve years ago, the Lockers chose The Villages for their retirement in part because of a war infirmity and in part to maintain a special friendship.
“I had a touch of frostbite during the war, and I needed to get someplace warm,” Locker said. “And a woman who worked for me for many years decided to move to The Villages. So, Bernice and I decided to come together with Betsy Wright and her husband, Gregory, to The Villages. We now live five doors away. We’re together almost every day. We do everything together. We consider them family.”
One aspect of The Villages particularly appealed to Locker and his wife — Locker once told her he’d never marry a girl who couldn’t do the jitterbug.
“The dancing is what attracted [me] mostly,” he said. “We love the entertainment and the lifestyle The Villages provides. We used to play pickleball and tennis. The people here are marvelous. Through dancing, we’ve made such unbelievable friends. When we’re not dancing, we have a busy social life. They’re amazed when they learned at my age, 96, I’m still up kibtzing and joking. Of course, they get a kick when I introduce my wife of 72 years.”
Locker also actively supports veterans’ causes such as Villagers for Veterans and Combat Veterans to Careers. His best friend, Gregory, was the building manager on the home that Villagers for Veterans built for disabled American veteran Pam Kelly.
“I’ve become friends with Pam, we’re going over to her new home to play rummikub with her,” he said. “I do my best to be friendly and do what I can especially for veterans who were wounded.”
Defending the memory of those who sacrificed
In The Villages, one of the nation’s few remaining strongholds of World War II veterans, Locker is indefatigable in keeping their legacy alive.
“The only other place you can get this information is in books, and it is second hand,” said Jim Renner, co-founder of the World War II History lifestyle club. “Irv comes and talks with us about D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge. Here’s an expert right here in The Villages. The sad part is we’re losing that knowledge because of their age. Once it’s gone, what’s left is only book learning.”
Locker also has spoken as a member of the Jewish War Veterans Post 4.
“He’s just a very kind and caring person,” said Robert Pokost, post commander. “He has shared his military experience with us several times, and it’s impressive, especially seeing those horrible camps.”
Locker’s platform reached new heights after he caught the eye of international media during his trips to Normandy for the 70th anniversary of D-Day.
In January 2019, he became a media darling when he was invited to the White House by President Donald Trump and gave a thumbs-up when Trump recognized him by name as a World War II hero during the State of the Union address.
“It was a wonderful experience meeting the president,” Locker said. “He was easy to talk to, and he wanted to know about my service in the war.”
The whirlwind trip thrust Locker into a new realm.
“You can’t even imagine,” he said. “People everywhere recognize me because of that.”
In June 2019, Locker appeared again on national television as NBC commemorated the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
French children swarmed the event wearing shirts that said, “I am a child of Freedom. Merci, dear veteran.”
Locker was so moved by the message, he asked where he could buy one.
“This kid said, ‘You can’t buy this,’ and he took it right of his back and handed it to me and said ‘You take mine,’” Locker recalled. “Our American kids know nothing about that. I bring that every place I go, every school I can get into to show the children.”
In August 2020, he was again on the national stage in a televised testimonial for Trump at the Republican National Convention.
On Oct. 10, Locker continued to campaign for the president, leading the Pledge of Allegiance at a rally held here by Vice President Mike Pence.
Today, he’s less concerned with politics and more concerned with making sure the sacrifice of World War II veterans doesn’t fade from America’s collective conscience.
“What worries me is the children of the United States know nothing about this. So, I’m trying my best to educate people,” he said. “It’s all from my heart, not the lips. The one thing I want people to remember is that freedom is not free. I think about the number of people who have given their lives, their limbs, so that we can continue living the way we do.”
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, fewer than 389,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II are alive today.
“Too many people have no idea what we experienced,” Locker said. “It’s important to me that this story is told after I’m gone, so people don’t forget.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.