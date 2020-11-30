WVLG welcomes eight new weather watcher volunteers

Harlan Thrailkill is now on his third weather station.
He’s spent the last 20 years using a weather station, as well as a rain gauge, to track rainfall, temperature, and wind speed and direction at his home.
Now, Thrailkill’s observations will help local weather forecasts. He’s one of eight new members of the team of weather watcher volunteers that guide hyperlocal weather forecasts on WVLG 102.7 FM, 104.5 FM & 640 AM.
Their activities make a difference in Villagers planning their days, especially in times of extreme hot or cold temperatures and stormy weather.
“Usually I look at (weather data) first thing in the morning when I’m eating breakfast,” said Thrailkill, of the Village of Pine Ridge. “I’ll look for patterns and try to find extremes.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.