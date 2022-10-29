Writing classes help you share your life story

Patricia Charpentier wants to help people to put their family histories down on paper.
“I really believe our stories connect us to one another,” Charpentier said. “Everybody’s got amazing stories. Some don’t give themselves credit on how amazing their stories are. I really haven’t had a dull story yet.”
She accomplishes her goal through the several writing classes she teaches throughout the year for the Enrichment Academy, with a focus on creating a life story.
“The first person who benefits from writing a life story is the writer,” said Charpentier, who lives in Orlando. “They get to relive the good moments, gaining insight and understanding. It’s not therapy, but it’s therapeutic.”
The goal for these classes, which includes “Bring Your Stories to Life,” is to create pieces that will make the writers’ families and friends want to read them.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.