Wright helps keep VHS volleyball unbeaten

It was Paytonn Wright’s match.
The Belleview Rattlers were just playing in it.
The junior outside hitter on The Villages High School volleyball team tallied a season-high 13 kills and added five aces on Tuesday night, sparking the Buffalo to a 3-0 sweep over Belleview inside the VHS Athletic Center.
With a supporting cast that included fellow junior Caley Sosnowski (six kills) and senior Autumn Carr (three kills), Wright helped the Buffalo remain unbeaten this season (7-0 overall) via 25-15, 25-19 and 25-16 decisions.
“It was just that kind of night … I don’t really have any other way to explain it,” Wright said with a smile after the win. “I got blocked a few times early, but those were really my own mental mistakes. That really only made me want to go harder and made me ready to go.”
