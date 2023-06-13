World War II vet tells his story at senior living facility

World War II veteran Irving Locker, of Trinity Springs, wears his French Legion of Honor and Utah Beach medals. Locker served in the 116th AAA Gun Battalion. He recently spoke at American House senior living facility about his experiences in the war.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

On June 6 at American House in Wildwood, Irving Locker shared with audiences his experiences during World War II.

With him the of Trinity Springs resident brought memorabilia, including old news articles, pictures and a captured Nazi flag signed by those he served beside.

“His story was remarkable,” said Tonja McKenzie, executive director for American House. “He was there, he lived it and he even met the president.”

Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.