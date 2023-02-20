Woof Gang Bakery owner partners with First Responder's Coffee Company

Your next coffee purchase could help local law enforcement K-9 units with equipment and training needs.
Beth Whitcomb, owner of Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming in Brownwood Paddock Square, is working with the company First Responder’s Coffee Company to support local K-9 units.
“This is just one thing as a pet company that is near and dear to our hearts,” Whitcomb said. “These K-9s, not only do they save their partners lives, but there are risks they take themselves because of what they are. It’s amazing.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.