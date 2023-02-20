Woof Gang Bakery owner partners with First Responder's Coffee Company

K-9 Bloodhound, Charlotte with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The agency’s K-9 unit is just one of the many local units that will benefit from the partnership between Woof Gang Bakery and First Responder Coffee Company. Profits from the coffee sold at the local pet bakery will be donated to K9s United, which supports law enforcement K-9 units.

 Arianna Bennett, Daily Sun

Your next coffee purchase could help local law enforcement K-9 units with equipment and training needs.  

Beth Whitcomb, owner of Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming in Brownwood Paddock Square, is working with the company First Responder’s Coffee Company to support local K-9 units. 

“This is just one thing as a pet company that is near and dear to our hearts,” Whitcomb said. “These K-9s, not only do they save their partners lives, but there are risks they take themselves because of what they are. It’s amazing.” 

