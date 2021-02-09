Woodshop moving closer to completion

Members of The Villages Woodworkers Club are busy preparing for their brand-new facility. Construction of the Brownwood Woodshop is now complete and the club is ready to launch into the set-up phase for the new building, which includes moving in and setting up furniture and equipment. The new woodshop is expected to open to members this spring. In the meantime, club members already have been crafting wooden furniture at the existing woodshop on Rolling Acres Road for use in the new building, said club President Mike Borfitz. “We have people working on anything that we can make in pieces to take down there and assemble,” she said. “The most prominent piece is a beautiful front desk for the entrance. It’s quite large and I think it shows anybody who walks into the new building the level of talent within our club and is a great example of how we want to present ourselves to the community.” Among other items being custom built by the club are new storage cabinets for both shops. That spirit is among the many reasons why the club has thrived, said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
