Woodbury man makes didgeridoos from Agave

Most people see an agave stalk and see a really tall plant. Philip Cole sees a didgeridoo.
Cole, of the Village of Woodbury, made his first didgeridoo in 2006 when a “great big stalk started to pop out of the middle of the plant.” He said he did a little investigation to determine what could be done with agave — aside from making tequila — and decided hollowing it out for a didgeridoo was the way to go.
“We had been to Australia several times,” Cole said. “We knew what a didgeridoo was, and we knew it was from the Aborigines and part of the lore of their culture in Australia. In Australia, the didgeridoos are made out of eucalyptus plants. I discovered as an alternate, the agave stalk could be used.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.