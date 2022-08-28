Women's group offers help during life's transitions

Area women who are experiencing a transition in life or who may be struggling to move forward have a way to learn how to open their hearts to the lives they have now.
The Moving On After Moving In, or MOAMI, program is offered in connection with several area churches. One is at Lake Deaton United Methodist Church at the southern end of The Villages, which offers the program twice a year. The next one is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 13 to Oct. 25.
"Lake Deaton's MOAMI program is a multi-week, Christian-based program for women who have dealt with a transition in their lives," said Karen Maurey, a Village of Hadley resident who leads the MOAMI program at Lake Deaton UMC. "The transition could be moving to a new home, the loss of a loved one, entering retirement. These women are seeking new friendships and a renewed sense of hope and purpose."
