Women veterans support each other and the community

Presenting a wreath at a memorial service, fundraising for families who live in poverty and leading the largest American Legion post in the world are just a few examples of what local women veterans do for the community.
Women veterans in the tri-county area — 3,467 in Lake County, 2,186 in Marion County and 636 in Sumter County, according to the U.S. Census — fill many important roles that contribute to civic service and veteran advocacy. This is especially important in The Villages, where 1 in 6 residents served in the U.S. armed forces, according to Census data for The Villages metropolitan statistical area.
