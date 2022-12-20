Women veterans adopt 40 families in Ocala National Forest for holiday season

Holiday music rang out as children decorated Christmas cards for their parents Saturday alongside members of the Tri-County Women Veterans.
“It is just very joyful,” said Sue Roper, Tri-County Women Veterans president. “It’s just great to see the kids having such a good time with their parents.”
This holiday season, the Tri-County Women Veterans adopted 40 families living in the Ocala National Forest and provided gifts for 73 children, said Roper, of the Village of Bonita.
The local veterans group gave out the gifts during Project SOS - Support Our Soldiers’ third annual Christmas party Saturday at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church in Ocala. Several members of the women veterans group also helped at various stations, such as rock painting and reindeer races, during the party.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.