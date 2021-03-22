Women take spotlight in The Studio’s fifth season

At the inception of The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol’s fifth season, the black box theater drew partial inspiration from the women of the #MeToo movement who bravely drew attention to the prevalence of sexual violence. The season also just so happened to coincide with the centennial anniversary of white women’s suffrage in the United States.
“We wanted to highlight the lengths we have traveled and look forward to the steps we still need to take,” said Whitney Morse, The Studio’s artistic director.
This month, which is Women’s History Month, Morse and other Studio staff members discussed the season, themed “Well Behaved Women Seldom Make History,” which tells the stories of women from different backgrounds and in different spaces and eras.
