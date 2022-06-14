Women’s music group bringing in new harmonies

A new ray of music is shining down upon the area.
Sunshine Harmony, a women’s barbershop chorus, held its first meeting on June 6 at Lake Deaton United Methodist Church. It is part of Harmony, Inc., one of 65 chapters in the U.S. and Canada.
The group talked about what co-directors Joy Pautler and Marcia O’Neil hope for the group to become, then had the women sing a doo-wop version of “Happy Birthday to You.”
Out of the 19 who were there, three had never sung barbershop-style before.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.