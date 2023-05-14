In honor of Mother’s Day, local women shelters are looking for additional help to give mothers residing at the shelters extra love.
Shepherd’s LightHouse in Belleview, Haven of Lake & Sumter Counties and the Women’s Care Center of Leesburg are dedicated to supporting displaced mothers and children. One in four women are estimated to experience intimate partner violence or sexual abuse, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Many are displaced mothers with children. The organizations are asking for volunteers and donations to continue helping families.
Shepherd’s LightHouse provides transitional housing for women over 21 and children under 9.
