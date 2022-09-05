Women-Owned Business & Craft Expo in the works

With about 40 years of experience under her belt, Phyllis McElveen knows owning a business can be hard.
She knows having connections in the industry can be beneficial.
So the Village of Pine Ridge resident along with the Women Business Owners Networking Group have put together a Women-Owned Business & Craft Expo to connect women business owners and support small businesses.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Wildwood Community Center, and more than 60 women-owned businesses in The Villages and the surrounding area will be there to connect with others and share their businesses. The event is free.
Spots for vendors already are full, but interested business owners can sign up to be put on a wait list.
“(It’s) tough for anybody to be in business these days, so (it’s) giving them the exposure or the chance to show their wares or crafts or what they do,” said McElveen, co-president of the Women Business Owners Networking Group.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.