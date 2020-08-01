Wolverines capture Abridged division 5 title

The Wolverines clinched the title of Division 5 softball champions weeks ago, but Friday it became official. With a 16-6 win over the Lions at Everglades Softball Complex, they wrapped up the season with the league’s best record — an astounding 14-2.
“We have a good team, there’s no question about that. I knew that from the start,” said Wolverines manager Dennis McMahon. “But when we needed to get tough, we did.”
The Wolverines began the season 13-0, making the end result something of a foregone conclusion. However, the team wasn’t necessarily the dominant force one might expect from a squad that came that close to an undefeated record.
“We had some close games if you check the records,” McMahon said. “And we hung tough and were able to get the runs we needed or the defense we needed to win the game.”
