WMHS athletes prepare for Junior Olympics

Wildwood’s Thomas Filegar lets the disc fly during his second throw at the Wildwood Relays in March.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

The 2021 high school spring athletics season stopped months ago but track and field athletes from Wildwood did not.

This week, 11 Wildcats will travel to Jacksonville to compete at the USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships, which brings together the country’s best youth runners, jumpers and throwers in a weeklong showcase of their athletic prowess.

