With protocols, dentists adapt to serve patients

Thanks to new safety measures, residents are filling dental chairs once again.
Local practices shut down for all but emergency treatment following an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis in March.
Florida eased those restrictions in May, and dentists are getting back to business as usual across the country.
A poll conducted the week of June 1 by the American Dental Association Health Policy Institute found 90% of dental practices are open for elective care, compared to 65% in mid-May and 3% in early April. Dental offices added 244,000 jobs in May, according to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.