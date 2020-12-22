In a year that left few feeling joyful, Florida’s winter tourism experiences continue to bring holiday cheer — even if some of them are dialed back. Walt Disney World Resort is making up for the losses of seasonal staples like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party by offering themed character cavalcades at the Magic Kingdom, Santa Claus touring the World Showcase in his sleigh and holiday decor projections on Cinderella’s Castle. Universal Orlando Resort added a new experience called Universal’s Holiday Tour, which includes a meet-and-greet with the Grinch, a private showing of a holiday projection display at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and access to the park’s Holiday Tribute Store that features themed rooms stocked with holiday merchandise.
